Categorized | News

Lincoln gets flood compensation

Posted on 26 December 2017. Tags: , , ,

The Town of Lincoln will receive more than $613,000 in provincial funding as a result of the Town’s application to Municipal Disaster Recovery Assistance program in response to this spring’s flooding damage across Lincoln.

The Municipal Disaster Recovery Assistance provides funding to municipalities to repair damage from a natural disaster.

This past April and May, Lincoln experienced unprecedented flooding along the shoreline and in communities.

As such, for the first time in the Town’s history, a voluntary evacuation of residents was implemented during these heavy rainfalls along Lincoln’s shoreline due to safety issues.

The funding provided by the Province will recover costs associated with:

• Repairing significant shoreline and road damage along lakeshore roads, to include Lakeside Dr., Lakeshore Rd. and Verity Lane
• Repairing Charles Daley Park, including the accessible parking lot and further repairs on west side of park in 2018
• The flooding response of additional pumping support of the sewer systems that became overwhelmed in Jordan Station and Campden.

About newsnow

newsnow is published Thursday each week, going to every home in West Niagara and the Winona area.
Click here to contact newsnow.

View all posts by newsnow

New Years Day Countdown

West Niagara Weather
-16°
few clouds
humidity: 70%
wind: 6m/s W
H -15 • L -17
-12°
Thu
-10°
Fri
-11°
Sat
-15°
Sun

Hat Trick Hockey – Latest results (Week 6)

Upcoming Community Events

  • Fri
    01
    Dec
    2017
    Sun
    31
    Dec
    2017

    Legion Br. 393 Smithville

    Legion Br. 393 Smithville
  • Fri
    01
    Dec
    2017
    Sun
    14
    Jan
    2018

    Kintusgi: the Contemplative Art of Bruno Capolongo

    Grimsby Public Library
  • Thu
    07
    Dec
    2017
    Fri
    09
    Feb
    2018

    Grimsby’s 13th Annual Heritage Art Competition

    Grimsby Public Art Gallery
  • Fri
    08
    Dec
    2017
    Thu
    01
    Mar
    2018

    Fill Your Frame Art Challenge!

    Grimsby Public Library
For all Community Events, click here

November/December ClubWest now available online

Seeking Employment?

Total jobs: 455
Sort by date | Sort by relevance
Executive Assistant (FT, 19 CAD/h)
Executive Limousine Service
  |  Hamilton, Ontario
 - 26 Dec 2017

You must have Canadiancitizenship. Reporting to the Senior Executive Team of a tech start up in Stoney Creek, you will manage engagements with the whole Executive Leadership Team ...

Senior Care Needed
Care.com
  |  Grimsby, Ontario
 - 26 Dec 2017

Hi, my name is Jena and I am looking for a senior care provider in Grimsby L3M. I would like someone who is experienced, reliable and trustworthy. Your responsibilities will includ...

Outside Sales Representative
Best Version Media
  |  Grimsby, Ontario
 - 26 Dec 2017

Job Description. Join one of the Fastest Growing, Private, Media Companies in Canada. Best Version Media (BVM) is looking nationwide for entrepreneurs and professionals who desire...

neuvoo job search jobs

Our Facebook Page

Subscribe to our newsnow posts

Enter your email address to subscribe here and receive notifications of new posts by email.

newsnow

100% Niagara owned and operated.
49 Main Street West
Grimsby, Ontario
L3M 1R3
289 235 9500
SiteLock