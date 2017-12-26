Lincoln gets flood compensation

The Town of Lincoln will receive more than $613,000 in provincial funding as a result of the Town’s application to Municipal Disaster Recovery Assistance program in response to this spring’s flooding damage across Lincoln.

The Municipal Disaster Recovery Assistance provides funding to municipalities to repair damage from a natural disaster.

This past April and May, Lincoln experienced unprecedented flooding along the shoreline and in communities.

As such, for the first time in the Town’s history, a voluntary evacuation of residents was implemented during these heavy rainfalls along Lincoln’s shoreline due to safety issues.

The funding provided by the Province will recover costs associated with:

• Repairing significant shoreline and road damage along lakeshore roads, to include Lakeside Dr., Lakeshore Rd. and Verity Lane

• Repairing Charles Daley Park, including the accessible parking lot and further repairs on west side of park in 2018

• The flooding response of additional pumping support of the sewer systems that became overwhelmed in Jordan Station and Campden.