Happy New Year

From all of us at newsnow, have a safe and prosperous New Year 🙂
Posted on 31 December 2017.
Hi, I am looking for a caring nanny to look after our child. We'd like someone who is reliable and lives near Grimsby L3M. Send me a message to receive further details....
A kitchen with a view. Our open hearth kitchen overlooks Lake Ontario and the Toronto Skyline from the top floor of the Inn. There's no better way to work than with the sun shining...
Our Hamilton client is looking for an Administrative Assistant to "take minutes" during meetings. This will be a part time, contract position. The position will be 3 days in Januar...