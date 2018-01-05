Lincoln offers tips to keep water lines from freezing

The Town of Lincoln is advising residents to take precautions during this extreme cold to prevent frozen water lines at home.

Underground utilities such as water lines are at risk to freeze during extreme cold events. While most water lines are buried deep enough below the frost line, this type of cold weather can cause the frost line to move deeper underground, thereby putting water lines as risk.

There are some simple measures residents can take to prepare:

• If you have had issues with your water meter freezing in the past, please make sure heat is able to circulate around it (e.g., those located in fruit cellars)

• Insulate water lines inside the home with pipe sleeves, especially in unheated areas like crawl spaces, basements, attics and storage rooms. If water lines are in cupboards or closets, open the cupboard or closet doors to allow warmer air to circulate around the water line.

• If possible, set the thermostat to at least 12°C (55°F) and leave the furnace on, even at night and when not at home

• Disconnect, drain and shut off all outdoor hoses and faucets

Frozen water lines can leave a home without running water for days. Town of Lincoln Fire Rescue & Emergency Services encourages residents to have 72-hour emergency preparedness kits available, including enough bottled water and supplies for everyone in the home.

Residents who experience frozen water lines are asked to call 905-563-2799 ext. 234 during business hours (Mon-Fri, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.) or the after-hours emergency number at 905-641-0971.