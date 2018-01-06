Literacy Day at Grimsby Library later this month

Grimsby Public Library has a host of activities set for its annual Literacy Day event set for Saturday, Jan 27 from 2-4 p.m.

An obstacle course, play dough and tattoo and balloon stations will all be part of the fun, but so will readings from Deer Diary, meeting Sparky fire safety mascot of Grimsby Fire Department and Fun School of Music display.

The annual event, sponsored by Phelps Homes, also will host a demonstration from Yoga Truly and crafts from Speech Services Niagara as well as therapy dogs will be there.

Literacy Day is a national activity with many communities hosting their own events.