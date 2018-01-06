NYE RIDE nets zero alcohol-related charges

Niagara Regional Police conducted RIDE checkpoints around Niagara Region on New Years Eve with zero DUI charges being laid.

Members of the Niagara Regional Police conducted RIDE checkpoints within the Cities of Welland and Niagara Falls.

Once again, officers noticed a high number of designated drivers and taxi cabs that were shuttling people to and from their New Year’s Eve festivities.

Only a couple of drivers were required to provide samples of their breath for analysis and all of these drivers received acceptable results and were free to drive away.

In addition to the roadside tests, officers issued several tickets, including one driver who was found to be operating his vehicle with no insurance.

The completion of this New Year’s Eve program caps off another Festive RIDE season in Niagara. Officers conducted spot checks each week during the month of December and made three impaired driving arrests and issued double the amount of three-day suspensions.

The Niagara Regional Police Service remain committed to reducing Impaired Driving Offences through education and the apprehension of offenders through enforcement programs like RIDE.

Impaired driving is still the leading criminal offence causing deaths in Canada.

This initiative has been made possible, in part, as a result of grant funding from the Ministry of Community Safety and Correctional Services as part of the Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (R.I.D.E) program.