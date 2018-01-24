Categorized | Past editions

newsnow Niagara e-edition January 25 2018

Posted on 24 January 2018. Tags: , ,

About newsnow

newsnow is published Thursday each week, going to every home in West Niagara and the Winona area. Click here to contact newsnow.
View all posts by newsnow

West Niagara Weather
-3°
overcast clouds
humidity: 79%
wind: 3m/s S
H -5 • L -5
5°
Fri
6°
Sat
5°
Sun
1°
Mon

January/February now available online

Hat Trick Hockey – Latest results (Week 11)

Upcoming Community Events

  • Thu
    07
    Dec
    2017
    Fri
    09
    Feb
    2018

    Grimsby’s 13th Annual Heritage Art Competition

    Grimsby Public Art Gallery
  • Fri
    08
    Dec
    2017
    Thu
    01
    Mar
    2018

    Fill Your Frame Art Challenge!

    Grimsby Public Library
For all Community Events, click here

Seeking Employment?

Total jobs: 483
Sort by date | Sort by relevance
General Labour - Stoney Creek- $14.50
RANDSTAD
  |  Hamilton, Ontario
 - 25 Jan 2018

General Labour. Stoney Creek. 14.50 ( 2066157). Are you in the Stoney Creek area looking to get your foot in the door with one of Hamiton's evolving companies. Does it need to be ...

Recreation vehicle service technician
Sicard RV
  |  Smithville, Ontario
 - 25 Jan 2018

Languages. English. Education. No degree, certificate or diploma. Equipment and Machinery Experience. Power tools. Hand tools. Precision measuring instrument. Experience. Experien...

Route driver
Radwell International - Canada, ULC
  |  Hamilton, Ontario
 - 25 Jan 2018

Languages. English. Education. College, CEGEP or other non university certificate or diploma from a program of 1 year to 2 years or equivalent experience. Experience. 2 years to l...

neuvoo job search jobs

Subscribe to our newsnow posts

Enter your email address to subscribe here and receive notifications of new posts by email.

newsnow

100% Niagara owned and operated.
49 Main Street West
Grimsby, Ontario
L3M 1R3
289 235 9500
SiteLock