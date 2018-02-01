Categorized | Past editions

newsnow Niagara e-edition February 1 2018

Posted on 01 February 2018. Tags: , ,

About newsnow

newsnow is published Thursday each week, going to every home in West Niagara and the Winona area. Click here to contact newsnow.
View all posts by newsnow

West Niagara Weather
-8°
light snow
humidity: 85%
wind: 3m/s NW
H -11 • L -12
-8°
Fri
-5°
Sat
1°
Sun
-0°
Mon

January/February now available online

Hat Trick Hockey – Latest results (Week 12)

Seeking Employment?

Total jobs: 550
Sort by date | Sort by relevance
Research Technician - Various Positions
Federal Public Service
  |  Lincoln, Ontario
 - 01 Feb 2018

Reference number. AGR18J 019213 000002. Selection process number. 18 AGR NCR EA ST 16 Agriculture and Agri Food Canada. Guelph (Ontario), Harrow (Ontario), London (Ontario), Ottawa...

Labourer, general - manufacturing
Sunrise Spas
  |  Grimsby, Ontario
 - 01 Feb 2018

Languages. English. Education. No degree, certificate or diploma. Experience. No experience. Weight Handling. Up to 23 kg (50 lbs). Own Tools Equipment. Steel toed safety boots. G...

Store Standards Associate
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
  |  Hamilton, Ontario
 - 01 Feb 2018

Company Summary. What started small, with a single discount store and the simple idea of selling more for less, has grown over the last 50 years into the largest retailer in the w...

neuvoo job search jobs

Subscribe to our newsnow posts

Enter your email address to subscribe here and receive notifications of new posts by email.

newsnow

100% Niagara owned and operated.
49 Main Street West
Grimsby, Ontario
L3M 1R3
289 235 9500
SiteLock