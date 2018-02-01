Categorized | FP, FP Photos

Will Wiarton Willie see his shadow February 2?

Posted on 01 February 2018. Tags: , ,

We asked you to vote, and vote you did 🙂 And the prediction is, Willie will see his shadow.

From Wikipedia:

Wiarton Willie is the title given to that of an albino Canadian groundhog who lives in the community of Wiarton in Bruce County, Ontario. Every February 2, on Groundhog Day, Willie takes part in the local Wiarton Willie Festival. His role is to predict whether there will be an early spring. Although the original Wiarton Willie died, the Wiarton Groundhog Day celebrations continue each year with successors of the original Willie, also referred to as “Wiarton Willie.”

Groundhog Day, featuring Wiarton Willie, is a popular annual festival in Wiarton and is similar to events in other locations in North America. A midwinter celebration involving an animal with predictive powers was an element of Celtic culture. The link between weather prediction and the day is said to have been inspired by an old Scottish couplet: “If Candlemas Day is bright and clear/ There’ll be two winters in the year.”

About newsnow

newsnow is published Thursday each week, going to every home in West Niagara and the Winona area. Click here to contact newsnow.
View all posts by newsnow

West Niagara Weather
-8°
light snow
humidity: 85%
wind: 3m/s NW
H -11 • L -12
-8°
Fri
-5°
Sat
1°
Sun
-0°
Mon

January/February now available online

Hat Trick Hockey – Latest results (Week 12)

Seeking Employment?

Total jobs: 550
Sort by date | Sort by relevance
Research Technician - Various Positions
Federal Public Service
  |  Lincoln, Ontario
 - 01 Feb 2018

Reference number. AGR18J 019213 000002. Selection process number. 18 AGR NCR EA ST 16 Agriculture and Agri Food Canada. Guelph (Ontario), Harrow (Ontario), London (Ontario), Ottawa...

Labourer, general - manufacturing
Sunrise Spas
  |  Grimsby, Ontario
 - 01 Feb 2018

Languages. English. Education. No degree, certificate or diploma. Experience. No experience. Weight Handling. Up to 23 kg (50 lbs). Own Tools Equipment. Steel toed safety boots. G...

Store Standards Associate
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
  |  Hamilton, Ontario
 - 01 Feb 2018

Company Summary. What started small, with a single discount store and the simple idea of selling more for less, has grown over the last 50 years into the largest retailer in the w...

neuvoo job search jobs

Subscribe to our newsnow posts

Enter your email address to subscribe here and receive notifications of new posts by email.

newsnow

100% Niagara owned and operated.
49 Main Street West
Grimsby, Ontario
L3M 1R3
289 235 9500
SiteLock