Swim or skate?

While West Niagara Agricultural Society volunteers had planned a free pond skate at the ag centre on Mud Street, the warm temperatures and rain Saturday brought were more conducive to a polar bear swim. Regardless, the show must go on, and the group manned the snack counter inside Richardson Hall, giving away snacks and hot chocolate.

Back (L to R) Annette Van Marrum, Carol and Fred Lowden, and Clark Young. Front: Maleka Deittrick, Zac Van Marrum, Brenda Gilchrist and Jennifer Mott.

Williscraft – Photo