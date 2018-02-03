Waste collection gets cleaned up

By Mike Williscraft

NewsNow

Niagara’s waste collection service has been getting dumped on for weeks, but the corner has been turned on rectifying problems.

At the Jan. 15 meeting of Grimsby council, Mayor Bob Bentley updated aldermen on some of the measures taken to get the waste and recycling collection service back on track.

Much of the issues which led to serious delays across Niagara were, in large part, caused by staff shortages and mechanical failures, said Bentley.

