Century Condos open house March 1

A public open house will be hosted March 1 regarding a proposed 86-unit condo complex for downtown Grimsby.

The developer of the project, dubbed Century Condos, Homes by DeSantis, will host the event, planned for the Carnegie Commons at 25 Adelaide St. in Grimsby.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with a presentation at 7 p.m.

The proposal, which is currently in the “Notice to Agencies” phase of planning – when key stakeholders, such as public works and fire departments, are asked for their input on proposed designs – is expected to be considered by town council for an Official Plan amendment in the early spring.

Current bylaws include a maximum height of four storeys. Being considered is amending this to allow eight storeys in the downtown core.

