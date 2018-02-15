Categorized | Past editions

newsnow Niagara e-edition February 15 2018

Posted on 15 February 2018. Tags: , ,

About newsnow

newsnow is published Thursday each week, going to every home in West Niagara and the Winona area. Click here to contact newsnow.
View all posts by newsnow

West Niagara Weather
3°
mist
humidity: 100%
H 1 • L 1
-1°
Sat
1°
Sun
8°
Mon
11°
Tue

January/February now available online

Hat Trick Hockey – Latest results (Week 14)

Seeking Employment?

Total jobs: 500
Sort by date | Sort by relevance
Need a Personal Trainer
StarOfService.com
  |  Lincoln, Ontario
 - 15 Feb 2018

What are your fitness goals. Weight loss. Firming and toning. Increase muscle strength. Endurance training.What is your gender. Female. How old are you. 18 or younger. Where do you...

Need a marriage registration
StarOfService.com
  |  Hamilton, Ontario
 - 15 Feb 2018

What type of ceremony. Wedding.What affiliation is your ceremony. Non religious (no mention of God). How many guests. 50 100. Do you need help writing your vows. We're not sure yet...

Need a Personal Trainer
StarOfService.com
  |  Lincoln, Ontario
 - 15 Feb 2018

We receive many requests from clients searching for Personal trainer in to Beamsville and we are looking for new professionals able to satisfy them.With thousands of registered pro...

neuvoo job search jobs

Subscribe to our newsnow posts

Enter your email address to subscribe here and receive notifications of new posts by email.

newsnow

100% Niagara owned and operated.
49 Main Street West
Grimsby, Ontario
L3M 1R3
289 235 9500
SiteLock