LHIN approval of Stage 1A key step for WLMH

By Mike Williscraft

NewsNow

Moving on.

That is the attitude of Hamilton Health Sciences officials after receiving Stage 1A – a plan for overall vision and programs for West Lincoln Memorial Hospital’s future – approval from the Local Health Integration Network last week.

“It’s an important milestone,” said HHS president Rob MacIsaac, adding there is still a lot of work to do in achieving the dream of many – a new WLMH.

“We are grateful the LHIN board endorsed the vision, but until we have a shovel in the ground…”

While the 1A was submitted in June 2016 it took nearly two years and five appearances by HHS officials at the LHIN board to get this step completed.

Now achieved, MacIsaac and his team turn their attention to Stage 1B – a detailed facilities plan.

“We didn’t stop working on our 1B while the LHIN was considering 1A,” noted MacIsaac. …

**********

