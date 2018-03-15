Grimsby Man Arrested for Child Pornography

A 68-year-old Grimsby man has been arrested on child pornography charges.

In January 2018, members of the Niagara Regional Police Service Internet Child Exploitation (I.C.E.) Unit began an investigation into the online exploitation of children.

On Thursday, March 15, as a result of the investigation, members of the Internet Child Exploitation Unit along with the assistance of the Technological Crimes Unit and Cyber Crime Unit executed a search warrant at a residence in Grimsby.

As a result, a 68-year-old Grimsby man has been arrested and charged with two counts of Possession of Child Pornography contrary to section 163.1(4) of the Criminal Code, one count of Accessing Child Pornography contrary to section 163.1(4.1) of the Criminal Code and one count of Making Child Pornography Available contrary to section 163.1(3) of the Criminal Code.

The man has been held in custody pending a Bail Hearing scheduled for March 16th, 2018 at the Robert S.K. Welch Courthouse, located at 59 Church Street in the City of St Catharines.

The Niagara Regional Police Service is a member of the Provincial Strategy to Protect Children from Sexual Abuse and Exploitation on the internet and conducts investigations into Internet Child Exploitation Offences in partnership with numerous Ontario Police Services. This investigative initiative has been made possible with financial assistance from the Ministry of Community Safety and Correctional Services and the Ministry of the Attorney General.

Members of the public can report suspicious Internet activities relating to child exploitation to the Niagara Regional Police Service, or online at www.cybertip.ca. Internet safety tips for parents, children and Internet users are also available on the Cybertip website.