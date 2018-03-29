Categorized | Past editions

newsnow Niagara e-edition March 29 2018

Posted on 29 March 2018. Tags: , ,

About newsnow

newsnow is published Thursday each week, going to every home in West Niagara and the Winona area. Click here to contact newsnow.
View all posts by newsnow

West Niagara Weather
-1°
few clouds
humidity: 79%
wind: 3m/s SSW
H -3 • L -4
6°
Sun
5°
Mon
4°
Tue
4°
Wed

March/April now available online

Hat Trick Hockey – Latest results (Week 19)

Seeking Employment?

Total jobs: 390
Sort by date | Sort by relevance
Searching For a Reliable Housekeeper
Care.com
  |  Stoney Creek, Ontario
 - 30 Mar 2018

Seeking a kind, responsible and organized housekeeper for general cleaning. Ideally you should have experience and references. Services such as Cabinet cleaning, Furniture cleaning...

Route Driver
Stericycle
  |  Stoney Creek, Ontario
 - 30 Mar 2018

The Shred it Customer Security Representative Route Driver isresponsible for providing industry leading levels of service to our clients while taking care of all customer document ...

Attention: Nanny Needed for 2 Children
Care.com
  |  Stoney Creek, Ontario
 - 30 Mar 2018

Hello, we are searching for a responsible, reliable and energetic nanny with a few years experience who can help us with 2 children. Please send me a message if you are interested....

neuvoo job search jobs

Subscribe to our newsnow posts

Enter your email address to subscribe here and receive notifications of new posts by email.

newsnow

100% Niagara owned and operated.
49 Main Street West
Grimsby, Ontario
L3M 1R3
289 235 9500
SiteLock