Pen Players host second weekend for play

Peninsula Players will host the second weekend of its run with The Ghost in the Meadow April 13-14.

Written by Joe Simonelli and directed by Ray Hunt, the play opened last weekend with a Wine & Cheese Opening Night Gala.

This Friday and Saturday there is 8 p.m. shows planned while Sunday will have a 2 p.m. matinee.

All shows are $17 for adults and $15 for seniors and students. The shows are performed at Memory Hall, Trinity United Church, 100 Main St West, Grimsby.

SYNOPSIS

Fans of olde-fashioned ghost stories will enjoy this creepy thriller. When two sisters relocate from Manhattan to an old farm house in upstate New York, they soon realize that they may not be alone in the house. An old boyfriend drops in to visit and when the strange occurrences continue he calls on the services of a psychic colleague to try to quell the restless spirits. Based on the legend of the blue boy.

