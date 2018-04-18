Categorized | FP, Hat Trick Hockey

Hat Trick winner

Posted on 18 April 2018. Tags: , , ,

Phil Lowry is one happy guy after taking newnow’s Hat Trick Hockey contest’s Grand Prize last week.

Lowry opted to take the $1,500 cash payout over the playoff trip for 2.

The prize is sponsored by Grimsby Hyundai.

Mario Bruno, left, general manager of Grimsby Hyundai made the presentation at his east Grimsby dealership. For the first time in more than 20 years of Hat Trick, Lowry won wire-to-wire.

“Someone usually gets hurt or just doesn’t come through. I kept waiting, but nothing like that happened,” said Lowry.

Williscraft – Photo

About newsnow

newsnow is published Thursday each week, going to every home in West Niagara and the Winona area. Click here to contact newsnow.
View all posts by newsnow

West Niagara Weather
2°
few clouds
humidity: 59%
wind: 5m/s NNW
H 10 • L 7
10°
Sat
12°
Sun
14°
Mon
14°
Tue

March/April now available online

Hat Trick Hockey – FINAL results (Week 22)

Seeking Employment?

Total jobs: 279
Sort by date | Sort by relevance
Family Practice Opportunity in Smithville
Niagara Physician Recruitment
  |  Smithville, Ontario
 - 20 Apr 2018

Apply as a Family Practice Opportunity in Smithville in Smithville. Niagara Physician Recruitment is looking for a Family Practice Opportunity in Smithville . Your duties will be ...

Retail Sales Associate - Thirty Bench Winemakers
Andrew Peller Limited
  |  Lincoln, Ontario
 - 20 Apr 2018

is a producer of premium wines grown exclusively on estate vineyards in the appellation, a superior winegrowing region on the Niagara Peninsula. At , we focus on what the vineyard...

Inside Sales Representative - Uncapped Commissions!
DiSalvo LLC
  |  Hamilton, Ontario
 - 20 Apr 2018

Job Description. Inside Sales Representative Summary. This company is the world leader in information security .They offer a full suite of services designed to protect companies p...

neuvoo job search jobs

Subscribe to our newsnow posts

Enter your email address to subscribe here and receive notifications of new posts by email.

newsnow

100% Niagara owned and operated.
49 Main Street West
Grimsby, Ontario
L3M 1R3
289 235 9500
SiteLock