West Lincoln deputy fire chief Kevin McIntyre dead

The Township of West Lincoln has set flags at half-mast at all Township facilities to honour Deputy Fire Chief Kevin McIntyre who passed away Tuesday following a four month illness.

McIntyre became the Deputy Fire Chief in 2008 after serving as a firefighter for approximately ten years in these roles, his work had a positive and lasting impact on community safety.

“Kevin was dedicated to the safety and wellbeing of the residents of West Lincoln,” said Mayor Doug Joyner.

“His passing is a great loss to our township and our fire service. Our deepest condolences go to the McIntyre family during this difficult time.”

McIntyre enjoyed many travel adventures with his wife, Becky, and loved spending time with his beloved dog Bentley. He was extremely proud to have his son, Steven, follow in his footsteps by becoming a volunteer firefighter in 2015.

“Kevin will forever be remembered as a fire safety leader who was dedicated to protecting the West Lincoln community”, said West Lincoln Fire Chief Dennis Fisher.

“He was passionate about making a difference and forever left his mark on our Department. He was very proud of his family and our thoughts and prayers are with them during these difficult days.”

Full obituary:

http://merritt-fh.com/tribute/details/757/Kevin-McIntyre/obituary.html#tribute-start

Share this: Pinterest

Twitter

Print

Facebook

