Grimsby sinkhole causes traffic issues

By Mike Williscraft

NewsNow

It wasn’t internet worthy, but Grimsby had its version of a sinkhole last week on Elm Street near the bridge at the Forty Mile Creek.

“This is not a sink hole in the terms we see from the US where there are holes in the underlying bed rock which open up and swallow a house,” said Bob LeRoux, Grimsby’s director of public works.

About 11 a.m. last Thursday, Town staff noticed a small hole in the asphalt and looking inside saw a large cavern under the entire width of the pavement along the outside of the bridge, said LeRoux.

“We filled the cavern with low strength concrete which will give us time to bring in a consultant to engineer a permanentsolution,” added LeRoux.

