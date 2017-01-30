Posted on 30 January 2017.
NewsNow Hat Trick Hockey January 28, 2017 Week Nine 1 “Marklin, Murdoch” 794 2 “Poziomka, Brett” 791 3 “Boulter, Brian” 777 4 “McNamara, Debbie” 777 5 “Lowry, Katherine” 775 6 “DeVries, Harry” 775 7 “Kusy, Wally” 773 8 “Lawrie, John” 772 9 “Lecinski, Gene” 767 10 “Kucharuk, Sylvia” 764 11 “Thomas, Robert” 763 12 “Stuive, […]
From January/February Club West Magazine
NewsNow Hat Trick Hockey January 14th, 2017 Week Seven 1 “Marklin, Murdoch” 710 2 “Poziomka, Brett” 709 3 “Boulter, Brian” 704 4 “McNamara, Debbie” 698 5 “DeVries, Harry” 692 6 “Lowry, Katherine” 691 7 “Kusy, Wally” 690 8 “Lecinski, Gene” 689 9 “Stuive, Alex” 685 10 “Thomas, Robert” 679 11 “Lawrie, John” 679 12 “Allington, […]
Updated 🙂
Ryan Christie with his wife, Julie, and sons, Gavin and Jaxon (ClubWest Magazine)
Grimsby may have its new Empire State Building equivalent if town council approves a staff-recommended 18-storey condominium proposed for the Winston Road area. The proposal, which was unanimously approved by Grimsby Planning Committee on Tuesday (Jan. 10) night, was a revised version of an initial plan to build two 16-storey condos on the old Planet […]
A Northern Mockingbird – By Kim Taylor
About 2:30 am Monday (Jan. 9) a lone male entered the Pioneer Gas Station, located at 62 Main St. E., in Grimsby brandishing a weapon and demanding money from the on duty employee. The male obtained a quantity of Canadian currency and fled the gas station on foot. Members of the Niagara Regional Police Service […]
UPDATED 🙂
Two men were killed today (Dec. 30) just after noon in a three-vehicle accident on Woolverton Road in Grimsby. Just after noon today (Dec. 30) Niagara Emergency Medical Services, Grimsby Fire Department and the Niagara Regional Police Service responded to the collision at the intersection of Woolverton Road at Kemp Road. Initial investigation revealed that […]
