NewsNow Hat Trick Hockey January 14th, 2017 Week Seven 1 “Marklin, Murdoch” 710 2 “Poziomka, Brett” 709 3 “Boulter, Brian” 704 4 “McNamara, Debbie” 698 5 “DeVries, Harry” 692 6 “Lowry, Katherine” 691 7 “Kusy, Wally” 690 8 “Lecinski, Gene” 689 9 “Stuive, Alex” 685 10 “Thomas, Robert” 679 11 “Lawrie, John” 679 12 “Allington, […]
Posted on 21 January 2017.
NewsNow Hat Trick Hockey January 14th, 2017 Week Seven 1 “Marklin, Murdoch” 710 2 “Poziomka, Brett” 709 3 “Boulter, Brian” 704 4 “McNamara, Debbie” 698 5 “DeVries, Harry” 692 6 “Lowry, Katherine” 691 7 “Kusy, Wally” 690 8 “Lecinski, Gene” 689 9 “Stuive, Alex” 685 10 “Thomas, Robert” 679 11 “Lawrie, John” 679 12 “Allington, […]
Posted in FP, Hat Trick Hockey
Posted on 14 January 2017.
Updated 🙂
Posted in News
Posted on 14 January 2017.
Ryan Christie with his wife, Julie, and sons, Gavin and Jaxon (ClubWest Magazine)
Posted on 14 January 2017.
Grimsby may have its new Empire State Building equivalent if town council approves a staff-recommended 18-storey condominium proposed for the Winston Road area. The proposal, which was unanimously approved by Grimsby Planning Committee on Tuesday (Jan. 10) night, was a revised version of an initial plan to build two 16-storey condos on the old Planet […]
Posted in News
Posted on 14 January 2017.
A Northern Mockingbird – By Kim Taylor
Posted on 09 January 2017.
About 2:30 am Monday (Jan. 9) a lone male entered the Pioneer Gas Station, located at 62 Main St. E., in Grimsby brandishing a weapon and demanding money from the on duty employee. The male obtained a quantity of Canadian currency and fled the gas station on foot. Members of the Niagara Regional Police Service […]
Posted in Breaking News, News
Posted on 01 January 2017.
UPDATED 🙂
Posted in News
Posted on 01 January 2017.
Two men were killed today (Dec. 30) just after noon in a three-vehicle accident on Woolverton Road in Grimsby. Just after noon today (Dec. 30) Niagara Emergency Medical Services, Grimsby Fire Department and the Niagara Regional Police Service responded to the collision at the intersection of Woolverton Road at Kemp Road. Initial investigation revealed that […]
Posted in News
Posted on 23 December 2016.
The tradition continues… (With apologies to Clement C. Moore) ‘Twas the night before Christmas and all through town, Not a taxpayer was stirring, they all sported frowns. The stockings were hung by the chimney with care, In hopes that St. Nicholas soon could be snared. The children were nestled all snug in their beds, While […]
Posted in Mike's Column
Posted on 23 December 2016.
Niagara’s Twenty Valley will celebrate its 8th annual Winter WineFest Jan. 13-15. The popular event showcases over 35 premium food and craft beverage producers from the region for an authentic winter experience. When the village winds down, the party is just beginning and this year’s ‘Friday the 13th’ party will rock the Cave Spring Barrel […]
Posted in News
BOXX Modular rents, leases, and sells temporary and permanent modular buildings including mobile offices, office complexes, classrooms, medical centers, banks, blast resistant bui...
Job requirements. Languages. English. Education. Secondary (high) school graduation certificate. Equipment and Machinery Experience. Tractor. Experience. Experience an asset. Spec...
For Care we are looking to quickly hire a Trustworthy Childcare Provider Needed in Grimsby. As a Trustworthy Childcare Provider Needed you duties will be also to ....