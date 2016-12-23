Featured Stories
Posted on 23 December 2016. Tags: , , ,

The tradition continues… (With apologies to Clement C. Moore) ‘Twas the night before Christmas and all through town, Not a taxpayer was stirring, they all sported frowns. The stockings were hung by the chimney with care, In hopes that St. Nicholas soon could be snared. The children were nestled all snug in their beds, While […]

Posted in Mike's Column

WineFest after parties always a great time

Posted on 23 December 2016. Tags: , , ,

Niagara’s Twenty Valley will celebrate its 8th annual Winter WineFest Jan. 13-15. The popular event showcases over 35 premium food and craft beverage producers from the region for an authentic winter experience. When the village winds down, the party is just beginning and this year’s ‘Friday the 13th’ party will rock the Cave Spring Barrel […]

Posted in News

Lincoln passes 6.95% 2017 budget increase

Posted on 23 December 2016. Tags: , ,

The Town of Lincoln’s 2017 budget was passed at Monday with a 6.95 per cent increase. The budget includes: • Beautification, parks and improvements to public amenities; • Continual improvements in public realm spaces and future planning; • Road maintenance and repairs; • Improvements to emergency services vehicles and equipment; • Long-term investment in water […]

Posted in News

Sparse crowd at BDSS’s ARC

Posted on 23 December 2016. Tags: , , ,

By Mike Williscraft NewsNow Was it a conflict with a Christmas shopping date? Was something good on TV? Has the community simply resigned itself to the fact Beamsville District Secondary School’s fate is sealed after school board staff recommended it be closed and merged into a Niagara West super school? Those were some of the […]

Posted in News

Hat Trick Hockey — results as of December 17 2016

Posted on 23 December 2016. Tags: , , ,

Latest Statistics

Posted in FP, Hat Trick Hockey

300-plus attend benefit concert

Posted on 23 December 2016. Tags: , , ,

In honour of Carolyn Hansen

Posted in FP, News

Hat Trick Hockey — player stats as of December 17 2016

Posted on 23 December 2016. Tags: , , ,

NewsNow Hot Trick Hockey December 17 2016 Week Three PLAYER TEAM G A PTS A1.  Patrick Kane Chi 9 22 31 A2.  Jamie Benn DAL 9 19 28 A3.  Sidney Crosby PIT 21 13 34 A4.  John Tavares NYI 9 14 23 A5.  Connor McDavid EDM 12 27 39 B1.  Erik Karlsson OTT 7 21 […]

Posted in Hat Trick Hockey

Niagara Region passes 2% budget

Posted on 18 December 2016. Tags: , , , ,

Niagara Regional Council approved its 2017 budget of $1.1 billion last Thursday. The budget represents a two per cent increase on the regional portion of property tax bills next year. For the average household with a home assessed at $240,500, that’s $28 more, for a total now of $1,427 a year. The budget includes: • […]

Posted in News

Bring your bag!

Posted on 01 December 2016. Tags: , , , ,

Saturday Grimsby Santa Claus Parade

Posted in FP, News

Community Living “humbled” by Chamber award

Posted on 20 November 2016. Tags: , ,

( L to R) Terra Lynn Idzenga, executive director Sarina Labonte and Amy Lacasse, display some of the goods available in Community Living’s retail shop.

Posted in FP, News

