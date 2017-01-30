Featured Stories
All Hart Well Played 50K-plus birds counted at CBC Lincoln rings in the New Year
 

All Hart

From January/February Club West Magazine

Well Played

Ryan Christie with his wife, Julie, and sons, Gavin and Jaxon (ClubWest Magazine)

50K-plus birds counted at CBC

A Northern Mockingbird - By Kim Taylor

Lincoln rings in the New Year

Annual levee at the Fleming Centre January 7

Hat Trick Hockey — Results as of January 28 2017

Posted on 30 January 2017.

NewsNow Hat Trick Hockey January 28, 2017 Week Nine 1 “Marklin, Murdoch” 794 2 “Poziomka, Brett” 791 3 “Boulter, Brian” 777 4 “McNamara, Debbie” 777 5 “Lowry, Katherine” 775 6 “DeVries, Harry” 775 7 “Kusy, Wally” 773 8 “Lawrie, John” 772 9 “Lecinski, Gene” 767 10 “Kucharuk, Sylvia” 764 11 “Thomas, Robert” 763 12 “Stuive, […]

Posted in Hockey

All Hart

Posted on 30 January 2017.

From January/February Club West Magazine

Posted in FP, News

Hat Trick Hockey — Results as of January 14 2017

Posted on 21 January 2017.

NewsNow Hat Trick Hockey January 14th, 2017 Week Seven 1 “Marklin, Murdoch” 710 2 “Poziomka, Brett” 709 3 “Boulter, Brian” 704 4 “McNamara, Debbie” 698 5 “DeVries, Harry” 692 6 “Lowry, Katherine” 691 7 “Kusy, Wally” 690 8 “Lecinski, Gene” 689 9 “Stuive, Alex” 685 10 “Thomas, Robert” 679 11 “Lawrie, John” 679 12 “Allington, […]

Posted in Hat Trick Hockey

Hat Trick Hockey — Results as of January 2 2017

Posted on 14 January 2017.

Updated 🙂

Posted in News

Well Played

Posted on 14 January 2017.

Ryan Christie with his wife, Julie, and sons, Gavin and Jaxon (ClubWest Magazine)

Posted in FP, News

Grimsby Planning considers 18-storey proposal

Posted on 14 January 2017.

Grimsby may have its new Empire State Building equivalent if town council approves a staff-recommended 18-storey condominium proposed for the Winston Road area. The proposal, which was unanimously approved by Grimsby Planning Committee on Tuesday (Jan. 10) night, was a revised version of an initial plan to build two 16-storey condos on the old Planet […]

Posted in News

50K-plus birds counted at CBC

Posted on 14 January 2017.

A Northern Mockingbird – By Kim Taylor

Posted in FP, News

NRP investigating Grimsby gas station robbery

Posted on 09 January 2017.

About 2:30 am Monday (Jan. 9) a lone male entered the Pioneer Gas Station, located at 62 Main St. E., in Grimsby brandishing a weapon and demanding money from the on duty employee. The male obtained a quantity of Canadian currency and fled the gas station on foot. Members of the Niagara Regional Police Service […]

Posted in Breaking News, News

Hat Trick Hockey — Results as of December 25 2017

Posted on 01 January 2017.

UPDATED 🙂

Posted in News

Double-fatal collision on Woolverton

Posted on 01 January 2017.

Two men were killed today (Dec. 30) just after noon in a three-vehicle accident on Woolverton Road in Grimsby. Just after noon today (Dec. 30) Niagara Emergency Medical Services, Grimsby Fire Department and the Niagara Regional Police Service responded to the collision at the intersection of Woolverton Road at Kemp Road. Initial investigation revealed that […]

Posted in News

Club West January/February 2017

