Posted on 29 December 2016.
Posted in News
Posted on 01 January 2017.
Posted on 01 January 2017.
Two men were killed today (Dec. 30) just after noon in a three-vehicle accident on Woolverton Road in Grimsby. Just after noon today (Dec. 30) Niagara Emergency Medical Services, Grimsby Fire Department and the Niagara Regional Police Service responded to the collision at the intersection of Woolverton Road at Kemp Road. Initial investigation revealed that […]
Posted in News
Posted on 23 December 2016.
The tradition continues… (With apologies to Clement C. Moore) ‘Twas the night before Christmas and all through town, Not a taxpayer was stirring, they all sported frowns. The stockings were hung by the chimney with care, In hopes that St. Nicholas soon could be snared. The children were nestled all snug in their beds, While […]
Posted in Mike's Column
Posted on 23 December 2016.
Niagara’s Twenty Valley will celebrate its 8th annual Winter WineFest Jan. 13-15. The popular event showcases over 35 premium food and craft beverage producers from the region for an authentic winter experience. When the village winds down, the party is just beginning and this year’s ‘Friday the 13th’ party will rock the Cave Spring Barrel […]
Posted in News
Posted on 23 December 2016.
The Town of Lincoln’s 2017 budget was passed at Monday with a 6.95 per cent increase. The budget includes: • Beautification, parks and improvements to public amenities; • Continual improvements in public realm spaces and future planning; • Road maintenance and repairs; • Improvements to emergency services vehicles and equipment; • Long-term investment in water […]
Posted in News
Posted on 23 December 2016.
Posted in News
Posted on 23 December 2016.
By Mike Williscraft NewsNow Was it a conflict with a Christmas shopping date? Was something good on TV? Has the community simply resigned itself to the fact Beamsville District Secondary School’s fate is sealed after school board staff recommended it be closed and merged into a Niagara West super school? Those were some of the […]
Posted in News
Posted on 23 December 2016.
Posted in Hat Trick Hockey
Posted on 23 December 2016.
