Voluntary subscription

You have asked
We have listened!

Dear Reader,

Since starting NewsNow in May 2012, we have had a regular stream of readers calling, dropping in and emailing to say they greatly appreciate the paper and would like to support it in some way.

Over the years, readers have said things such as, “I don’t have a business, so I cannot take out an ad, but I would not have no problem paying for it.”

Since the major industry changes in late November, hundreds of similar comments and inquiries have been taken in by all our staff.

The time has come to open this door, good reader.

Is NewsNow’s independent, accurate voice in the community of value to you?

Would you like to support NewsNow in its efforts? This is your opportunity.

Effective January 1, 2018 we have set up an infrastructure to allow for a Volunteer Pay System

Simply, this means, rain (or snow) or shine, you will always – each and every week – receive your copy of NewsNow.

That will NOT change!!!!

However, in consulting other publishers who currently operate volunteer pay systems in other communities, we have come up with a plan to give readers a chance to support NewsNow, which offers an incentive for their efforts.

Should you CHOOSE to offer any level of support, here is how it will go:

Subscriptions:
3 Months – $10 suggested • One Year – $30 suggested

Every three months, all those who have offered a minimum of the suggested payment will be eligible for a draw for $200. Anyone offering a one-year suggested payment will automatically be eligible for all four draws in 2018.

Draws will be conducted in January, April, July and October with each winner published in NewsNow.

We will back HST out of each payment to make things as simple as possible.

You can pay by cheque (bring into the office or mail), credit card (call Catherine at 289-235-9500) or e-transfer (send to: subscriptions@wn3.ca)

For more information, please do not hesitate to call, email or drop in.  All inquiries are welcome!!

Thanks very much for your time and consideration.


Publisher, newsnow

West Niagara Weather
3°
mist
humidity: 93%
wind: 1m/s S
H 5 • L 4
8°
Mon
7°
Tue
2°
Wed
-5°
Thu

January/February now available online

Hat Trick Hockey – Latest results (Week 10)

Upcoming Community Events

  • Thu
    07
    Dec
    2017
    Fri
    09
    Feb
    2018

    Grimsby’s 13th Annual Heritage Art Competition

    Grimsby Public Art Gallery
  • Fri
    08
    Dec
    2017
    Thu
    01
    Mar
    2018

    Fill Your Frame Art Challenge!

    Grimsby Public Library
For all Community Events, click here

Seeking Employment?

Total jobs: 462
Sort by date | Sort by relevance
Production
manpower
  |  Grimsby, Ontario
 - 21 Jan 2018

Job Description. Manpower is looking for casual bottling line associates for winery in Grimsby. Join a great team with flexible day shift schedule. What's in it for you. Flexible ...

Need a carpets washer
StarOfService.com
  |  Hamilton, Ontario
 - 21 Jan 2018

We receive many requests from clients searching for Carpets washer in to Stoney Creek and we are looking for new professionals able to satisfy them.With thousands of registered pro...

Need a massage therapist
StarOfService.com
  |  Hamilton, Ontario
 - 21 Jan 2018

We receive many requests from clients searching for Massage therapist in to Stoney Creek and we are looking for new professionals able to satisfy them.With thousands of registered ...

neuvoo job search jobs

Subscribe to our newsnow posts

Enter your email address to subscribe here and receive notifications of new posts by email.

newsnow

100% Niagara owned and operated.
49 Main Street West
Grimsby, Ontario
L3M 1R3
289 235 9500
SiteLock