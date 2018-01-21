Voluntary subscription



Dear Reader,

Since starting NewsNow in May 2012, we have had a regular stream of readers calling, dropping in and emailing to say they greatly appreciate the paper and would like to support it in some way.

Over the years, readers have said things such as, “I don’t have a business, so I cannot take out an ad, but I would not have no problem paying for it.”

Since the major industry changes in late November, hundreds of similar comments and inquiries have been taken in by all our staff.

The time has come to open this door, good reader.

Is NewsNow’s independent, accurate voice in the community of value to you?

Would you like to support NewsNow in its efforts? This is your opportunity.

Effective January 1, 2018 we have set up an infrastructure to allow for a Volunteer Pay System

Simply, this means, rain (or snow) or shine, you will always – each and every week – receive your copy of NewsNow.

That will NOT change!!!!

However, in consulting other publishers who currently operate volunteer pay systems in other communities, we have come up with a plan to give readers a chance to support NewsNow, which offers an incentive for their efforts.

Should you CHOOSE to offer any level of support, here is how it will go:

Subscriptions:

3 Months – $10 suggested • One Year – $30 suggested

Every three months, all those who have offered a minimum of the suggested payment will be eligible for a draw for $200. Anyone offering a one-year suggested payment will automatically be eligible for all four draws in 2018.

Draws will be conducted in January, April, July and October with each winner published in NewsNow.

We will back HST out of each payment to make things as simple as possible.

You can pay by cheque (bring into the office or mail), credit card (call Catherine at 289-235-9500) or e-transfer (send to: subscriptions@wn3.ca)

For more information, please do not hesitate to call, email or drop in. All inquiries are welcome!!

Thanks very much for your time and consideration.



Publisher, newsnow