Categorized | Past editions

newsnow Niagara e-edition February 2 2017

Posted on 02 February 2017. Tags: , ,

About newsnow

newsnow is published Thursday each week, going to every home in West Niagara and the Winona area. Click here to contact newsnow.
View all posts by newsnow

West Niagara Weather
-7°
broken clouds
humidity: 100%
wind: 5m/s N
H -7 • L -9
-5°
Thu
-5°
Fri
5°
Sat
0°
Sun
0°
Mon

Club West January/February 2017

Upcoming Community Events

  • Sun
    08
    Jan
    2017
    Fri
    31
    Mar
    2017

    Self-Awareness, Spirituality & Higher Consciousness

    10AM - 1 PMConversations Café,4995 King Street, Beamsville
  • Wed
    01
    Feb
    2017
    Sat
    18
    Feb
    2017

    Bland Date With A Book

    West Lincoln Public Library
  • Thu
    02
    Feb
    2017
    Thu
    06
    Apr
    2017

    Thursday At Ten - Winter/Spring 2017

    10:00 am18 Livingston Ave, Grimsby
  • Wed
    08
    Feb
    2017

    Stitch It Club

    1:30 - 2:30 PMSmithville Branch of West Lincoln Public Library
For all Community Events, click here

Seeking Employment?

Total jobs: 393
Sort by date | Sort by relevance
Skilled Labourer
BLACK DIAMOND GROUP
  |  Hamilton, Ontario
 - 08 Feb 2017

BOXX Modular rents, leases, and sells temporary and permanent modular buildings including mobile offices, office complexes, classrooms, medical centers, banks, blast resistant bui...

shift manager, fast food restaurant
KFC
  |  Hamilton, Ontario
 - 08 Feb 2017

Are you looking for a job as shift manager, fast food restaurant ? Currently we are searching for a shift manager, fast food restaurant in Hamilton to work for KFC. Being a shift manager, fast food restaurant for KFC you will be in charge of...

nanny
Harjit Dhaliwal
  |  Hamilton, Ontario
 - 08 Feb 2017

Apply as a nanny in Hamilton. Harjit Dhaliwal is looking for a nanny . Your duties will be ...

neuvoo job search jobs

Follow Mike’s Tweets

Our Facebook Page

newsnow Best in the West 2016

Best in the West

Subscribe to our newsnow posts

Enter your email address to subscribe here and receive notifications of new posts by email.

newsnow

100% Niagara owned, operated and printed.
49 Main Street West
Grimsby, Ontario
L3M 1R3
289 235 9500
SiteLock