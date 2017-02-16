Categorized | FP, News

LJM steals gala show

While many of those in attendance at Saturday night’s Rotary at Noon Mayor’s Gala were on hand to help raise some funds for a worthy cause, Liaquat Mian had other ideas.

The Waterview Condos developer stole the show by announcing his donation of a condo unit at his North Service Road development to Habitat for Humanity Niagara, the charity receiving the funds raised that night.

“We are overwhelmed by the ongoing support we have received in Grimsby. We were blown away Saturday night at the Mayor’s Gala by the surprise announcement and incredible generosity of LJM Developments and Mr. Mian,” said HHN CAO Alastair Davis.

“This is the first time that Habitat Niagara has had a new condominium unit donated to us. The families that apply to purchase a Habitat home vary in size and this new type of home will allow us to partner with smaller families who are also in need of decent and affordable housing.”

It was noted the unit, part of Phase II of the project and valued at about $250,000, is expected to be ready late 2018 to early 2019.

Davis added there are still opportunities to support the current build Central Avenue in Grimsby project by sponsoring build days and bringing a team of six people out to help build the house.

Visit www.habitatniagara.ca to find out more information, or call Karen Dolyniuk at 905-685-7395, ext. 205.

**********

Tip o’ the cap
Liaquat Mian caused quite a stir at Saturday night’s Mayor’s Gala, which was hosted by Rotary at Noon. Mian chose the gala, the proceeds of which were to be directed to Habitat For Humanity Niagara, to announced his donation of a condo unit in his Waterview Condominiums project. On hand for the occassion (L to R) Mayor Bob Bentley, Liaquat Mian, HHN’s CEO Alastair Davis and HHN’s COO Keith Gowans. For more details, please see Page 2. Photo courtesy Bryan Macaulay

