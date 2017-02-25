Lincoln girl, 5, killed in laneway accident

At approximately 1:30 p.m. Feb. 23 a five-year-old Lincoln girl was struck and killed in they laneway of her family home.

Niagara Regional Police Service responded to the call with initial investigation revealing the girl was struck by a 2003 Ford F250 driven by a family member.

Family members rushed the girl to the local hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.

The name of the deceased and the driver are not being released out of respect for the family.

This collision remains under investigation by Detectives of the Niagara Regional Police Services Collision Reconstruction Unit and the Coroner’s Office.

Any witnesses with information regarding this collision are asked to contact investigators at (905) 688-4111, extension 4-5500.