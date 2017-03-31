Mountainview great spot for collectors, shoppers

There will be something for everyone at this Saturday’s (April 1) 7th annual “What’s in your Attic?” charity auction at Mountainview Christian Reformed Church in support of McNally House.

“We’ve got artwork, antiques, Cornflower china, all kinds of things,” said Pam Blackwood, McNally House Hospice executive director.

“if you’re looking for a gift or a hardcore collector, the variety is impressive.”

The event’s reputation has brought out great crowds each year with the results showing. To date more than $100,000 has been raised by the first six events.

“This year looks very promising,” said auctioneer Ken Sheward, who lends his team’s expertise in organization and bid calls throughout the day.

The event gets underway at 10 a.m. with previews at 8:30 a.m.

Vintage auction ready

As part of the offerings will be select wines from John Howard and his Megalomaniac Winery. A rare 2003 Bordeaux from Howard's France property, Chateau Cambon La Pelouse, will be in the mix. "That is a one-of-a-kind offering," said Howard. On hand to pick up Howard's contributions were (L to R) McNally executive director Pam Blackwood, Howard, auctioneer Ken Sheward, McNally board member Shirley Martin and administrative coordinator Amanda Black.

