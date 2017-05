West Lincoln CAO Chris Carter resigned last week.

Today, Niagara Region announced they have hired Carter as general manager. The item was West Lincoln’s Planning Committee agenda for tonight.

Reporting to the CAO, the general manager will be responsible for the day to day operations and setting future direction for the divisions of Human Resources, Information Technology, Customer Service and the Clerk’s office.

Carter departs from West Lincoln where he has served as CAO since 2014.