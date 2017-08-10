Soap box racers ready

After a solid year of planning, Beamsville Lions inaugural Soap Box Derby is ready to roll this Saturday at Great Lakes Christian College.

Full fields will compete for soap box supremacy in three divisions: stock racers, ages 7-13; Little Rascals, ages 7-13 and Super Kids, custom cars for special needs racers.

“This has been met with a great deal of interest and will be a lot of fun,” said event chair Gord Gerrie, who added the event starts at 10 a.m.

The Lions food and ice cream trucks will be on site with snacks and drinks. Bleachers will be set up, as will a tent with tables and chairs seating. Spectator parking available at the adjacent Providence Church for $2, operated by Beamsville Cubs.

Beamsville Lions Ken Harrott, president Chris Huskins, Casey Dol, Andy De Vos, and soap box derby chair Gord Gerrie with a club car.