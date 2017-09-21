Categorized | News

Missed our newsnow September 14 edition?

Posted on 21 September 2017. Tags: ,

About newsnow

newsnow is published Thursday each week, going to every home in West Niagara and the Winona area. Click here to contact newsnow.
View all posts by newsnow

West Niagara Weather
15°
broken clouds
humidity: 62%
wind: 4m/s NNW
H 18 • L 11
13°
Fri
14°
Sat
17°
Sun
19°
Mon
19°
Tue

Upcoming Community Events

  • Fri
    01
    Sep
    2017
    Sat
    30
    Sep
    2017

    Smithville Legion Br. 393 – SEP. 2017 Events

    Smithville Legion Br. 393
  • Fri
    08
    Sep
    2017
    Fri
    29
    Dec
    2017

    Catch The Ace

    Royal Canadian Legion Beamsville Branch 612
  • Tue
    26
    Sep
    2017
    Sun
    31
    Dec
    2017

    Walking with Grief

    10 - 11 AMMcNally House
  • Wed
    27
    Sep
    2017
    Sun
    31
    Dec
    2017

    Being Present in Our Grief

    2 - 3:30 PMMcNally House
For all Community Events, click here

July/August ClubWest now available online

Seeking Employment?

Total jobs: 408
Sort by date | Sort by relevance
On-Site Service Specialist
Norstar Windows and Doors Ltd
  |  Hamilton, Ontario
 - 28 Sep 2017

Norstar Windows & Doors was established in 1993 and has quickly grown to become a leader in Aluminum Windows, Doors, Balcony Railings, Curtain Wall and Entrance system. We were th...

Management Trainee
Enterprise Holdings
  |  Hamilton, Ontario
 - 28 Sep 2017

Equal Opportunity Employer. Minorities Women Veterans Disabled. If youre looking to jump start your career with a clear path to advancement, then the Enterprise Management Training...

Professional CDL Driver - Class AZ
Blueline Rental
  |  Hamilton, Ontario
 - 28 Sep 2017

The Class AZ Commercially Licensed Driver will perform delivery and pick up of equipment for customers in a safe, timely and courteous manner. Class 1 Drivers must be able to maint...

neuvoo job search jobs

Our Facebook Page

Subscribe to our newsnow posts

Enter your email address to subscribe here and receive notifications of new posts by email.

newsnow

100% Niagara owned and operated.
49 Main Street West
Grimsby, Ontario
L3M 1R3
289 235 9500
SiteLock