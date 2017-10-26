Stick a fork in Poultryfest – it’s done

The Board of Directors of PoultryFest Niagara announced today that their annual festival has ended.

After careful and heartfelt discussion, the board of directors were unanimous in their decision to end the festival after 18 successful years. A number of factors were considered in the decision process, with the primary concerns focused around volunteer resources and future financial challenges.

PoultryFest Niagara would like to express their appreciation to their sponsors over the years, many of whom have been with the festival from the beginning. The Board would also like to thank the hundreds of volunteers and community groups who donated their volunteer time to help make PoultryFest one of the most popular one day “free family fun” events in the province.

From its original home at the former Smithville Fair site, to its new home at the West Niagara Agricultural grounds, the festival continued to expand. At the 2017 Canada 150 themed festival, over 20,000 visitors attended the West Niagara based event.

“The board felt that it was best to end the festival on the heels of our best ever event than to continue to put unnecessary strain and financial risk on our committee,” said PoultryFest chairman Jim Koornneef.

The board of directors also announced that they will be participating in the 2017 Christmas parades in Smithville and Grimsby and will use the opportunity to thank their supporters, sponsors and festival guests.