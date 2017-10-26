Categorized | Breaking News

Stick a fork in Poultryfest – it’s done

Posted on 26 October 2017. Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

The Board of Directors of PoultryFest Niagara announced today that their annual festival has ended.

After careful and heartfelt discussion, the board of directors were unanimous in their decision to end the festival after 18 successful years. A number of factors were considered in the decision process, with the primary concerns focused around volunteer resources and future financial challenges.

PoultryFest Niagara would like to express their appreciation to their sponsors over the years, many of whom have been with the festival from the beginning. The Board would also like to thank the hundreds of volunteers and community groups who donated their volunteer time to help make PoultryFest one of the most popular one day “free family fun” events in the province.

From its original home at the former Smithville Fair site, to its new home at the West Niagara Agricultural grounds, the festival continued to expand. At the 2017 Canada 150 themed festival, over 20,000 visitors attended the West Niagara based event.

“The board felt that it was best to end the festival on the heels of our best ever event than to continue to put unnecessary strain and financial risk on our committee,” said PoultryFest chairman Jim Koornneef.

The board of directors also announced that they will be participating in the 2017 Christmas parades in Smithville and Grimsby and will use the opportunity to thank their supporters, sponsors and festival guests.

About Catherine Bratton

View all posts by Catherine Bratton

West Niagara Weather
6°
light rain
humidity: 86%
wind: 6m/s WSW
H 7 • L 6
6°
Sun
5°
Mon
7°
Tue
5°
Wed
6°
Thu

Upcoming Community Events

  • Sat
    28
    Oct
    2017

    Ghost Tours at the Manor

    126 Main St. W. Grimsby
  • Sat
    28
    Oct
    2017

    Craft Show

    Mountainview CRC 290 Main street East Grimsby
  • Sat
    28
    Oct
    2017

    Pumpkin Decorating Contest!

    1 - 2 PMCaistorville branch of West Lincoln Public Library
  • Sat
    28
    Oct
    2017

    Fashions by Alia 'n Tanjay

    2:00 pmVineland United Church, 4402 Victoria Ave N. Vineland Station
For all Community Events, click here

September/October ClubWest now available online

Seeking Employment?

Total jobs: 496
Sort by date | Sort by relevance
Need a boat mechanic
StarOfService.com
  |  Grimsby, Ontario
 - 28 Oct 2017

We receive many requests from clients searching for Boat mechanic in to Grimsby and we are looking for new professionals able to satisfy them.With thousands of registered professio...

route driver
Old Dutch Foods Ltd.
  |  Grimsby, Ontario
 - 28 Oct 2017

Languages. English. Education. Secondary (high) school graduation certificate or equivalent experience. Experience. 1 year to less than 2 years. Additional Skills. Professionalism...

fruit farming labourer
Joseph Eszes Farm
  |  Hamilton, Ontario
 - 28 Oct 2017

Languages. English. Education. Secondary (high) school graduation certificate or equivalent experience. Equipment and Machinery Experience. Tractor. Tillage equipment. Manure spre...

neuvoo job search jobs

Our Facebook Page

Subscribe to our newsnow posts

Enter your email address to subscribe here and receive notifications of new posts by email.

newsnow

100% Niagara owned and operated.
49 Main Street West
Grimsby, Ontario
L3M 1R3
289 235 9500
SiteLock