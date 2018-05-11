Categorized | Past editions

newsnow Niagara e-edition May 10 2018

Posted on 11 May 2018. Tags: , ,

About newsnow

newsnow is published Thursday each week, going to every home in West Niagara and the Winona area. Click here to contact newsnow.
View all posts by newsnow

West Niagara Weather
9°
shower rain
humidity: 65%
wind: 8m/s NE
H 10 • L 7
15°
Sun
20°
Mon
22°
Tue
18°
Wed

March/April now available online

Hat Trick Hockey – FINAL results (Week 22)

Seeking Employment?

Total jobs: 293
Sort by date | Sort by relevance
Looking for a Babysitter for 2 Children
Care.com
  |  Stoney Creek, Ontario
 - 12 May 2018

We live in Stoney Creek L8G and need help looking after 2 children. We are looking for a reliable and experienced babysitter to help us out. Please send me a message to discuss thi...

PRODUCTION HELPER BOTTLING LINE GRIMSBY
Manpower
  |  Grimsby, Ontario
 - 12 May 2018

Manpower is looking for casual bottling line associates for winery in Grimsby. What's in it for you. Flexible shifts Mon to Fri. Day shifts available 7 00 am to 3 00pm (paid lunch ...

Customer Service Adminstrator
Robert Half International Inc
  |  Stoney Creek, Ontario
 - 11 May 2018

Domaine d'embauche. Administratif. Description Please apply direct to. laura.mayes officeteam.com. Our client in the Stoney Creek area is looking for a Customer Service Administra...

neuvoo job search jobs

Subscribe to our newsnow posts

Enter your email address to subscribe here and receive notifications of new posts by email.

newsnow

100% Niagara owned and operated.
49 Main Street West
Grimsby, Ontario
L3M 1R3
289 235 9500
SiteLock